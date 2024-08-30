Emissions From Canada’s 2023 Wildfires Higher Than All but 3 Countries: Study

Last year’s Canadian wildfires, which blanketed much of the eastern U.S. in smog, released more carbon emissions than all but three countries worldwide, according to research published Wednesday.

Not only did the fires burn nearly 4 percent of the country’s forests, but they also generated 647 million metric tons in carbon emissions, quadruple that of the emissions from fossil fuel consumption the same year.

The study, published in the journal Nature, found that only China, the U.S. and India produced more carbon emissions than the fires in 2023. Those three countries are the three leaders in carbon emissions worldwide. Canada is the No. 10 emitter, producing just under 2 percent of worldwide emissions.

