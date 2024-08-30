70.5 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, August 30, 2024
Climate SecurityEmergency Preparedness

Emissions From Canada’s 2023 Wildfires Higher Than All but 3 Countries: Study

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Smoke from Fires in Canada Moving across North America (NASA Photo)

Last year’s Canadian wildfires, which blanketed much of the eastern U.S. in smog, released more carbon emissions than all but three countries worldwide, according to research published Wednesday.

Not only did the fires burn nearly 4 percent of the country’s forests, but they also generated 647 million metric tons in carbon emissions, quadruple that of the emissions from fossil fuel consumption the same year.

The study, published in the journal Nature, found that only China, the U.S. and India produced more carbon emissions than the fires in 2023. Those three countries are the three leaders in carbon emissions worldwide. Canada is the No. 10 emitter, producing just under 2 percent of worldwide emissions.

Read the rest of the story at The Hill.

Previous article
Coast Guard Repatriates 41 Migrants to Cuba Following Interdiction
Next article
Coast Guard Medevacs Potential Stroke Victim from Fishing Vessel 480 Miles Off Honolulu
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals