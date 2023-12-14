Management responsibilities for advancing U.S. Arctic priorities are distributed across various federal entities. In October 2022, the federal government unveiled an updated Arctic strategy, serving as a comprehensive framework to guide its approach in addressing emerging challenges and opportunities in the Arctic region. While numerous federal agencies collaborate with foreign partners on Arctic matters, the Department of State assumes a leading role in Arctic diplomacy efforts. Notably, in August 2022, the Biden administration announced the elevation of the existing Arctic coordinator position at the State Department to the prestigious Ambassador-at-Large status; however, confirmation for the nominee is still pending.

Stakeholders have identified five facilitating factors and five hindering factors influencing the federal government’s management of U.S. Arctic priorities. U.S. Arctic expertise and engagement were recognised as key facilitators, enhancing influence within the Arctic Council. Nonetheless, challenges related to interagency coordination, particularly within the Arctic Executive Steering Committee and the broader federal government, were highlighted as impediments to the implementation of U.S. Arctic priorities outlined in the 2022 strategy.

Specifically addressing the State Department’s structures, stakeholders pointed out three facilitating factors and two hindering factors. Continuity within the Senior Arctic Official position and its supporting office was acknowledged as enhancing institutional knowledge, thereby facilitating efforts to promote U.S. priorities within the Arctic Council. On the flip side, identified gaps in leadership and limited convening authority were noted as challenges. The creation of the Ambassador-at-Large for the Arctic Region position was generally welcomed by stakeholders, who also proposed considerations for effective management moving forward. These include consistency in position and title, a formalised office structure, clarity on the Ambassador’s role within the department, and enhanced authority to coordinate across all relevant bureaus.

Given Alaska’s geographical status, the United States holds the position of an Arctic nation with significant interests in the region. The Arctic has witnessed heightened attention and activity due to climate change, technological advancements, economic opportunities, and an escalation of great power competition involving the United States, Russia, and China, particularly in the pursuit of Arctic resources.

The Government Accountability Office (GAO) was tasked with reviewing the federal government’s management of Arctic efforts, with a focus on State’s structures for Arctic diplomacy. This testimony summarises the findings from the September 2023 report titled “Arctic Region: Factors That Facilitate and Hinder the Advancement of U.S. Priorities.” It delves into federal entities’ roles, stakeholders’ identified facilitating and hindering factors for managing U.S. Arctic priorities, and State’s role in this intricate landscape.

To compile this comprehensive assessment, GAO scrutinised Arctic strategies, State documentation, and pertinent reports. Interviews with 31 stakeholders, categorised into six distinct groups based on affiliations, such as State, other agencies, U.S. experts on Arctic issues, foreign governments of Arctic countries, Alaska Native organizations, and the state government of Alaska, provided diverse perspectives on factors influencing the federal government’s and State’s management of U.S. Arctic priorities.

