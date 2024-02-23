Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) officials arrived in town Tuesday and are already touring the damage left behind by the storms. This, as another round of rain hits San Diego County.

But, folks who lost everything in the recent flooding have not lost hope as they are now optimistic the federal government will help them get their heads above water again.

“It’s really upsetting because I put so much of my own money into this house and I feel like it was just washed away,” Mountain View resident Lara Lockwood said.

