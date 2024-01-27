The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is expanding eligibility for government assistance following extreme weather disasters, citing the impacts of climate change.

The agency on Friday announced changes that seek to make it easier for more Americans who face damage to their homes or businesses to get federal funding in the wake of a disaster.

On Monday, FEMA published its interim federal rule in the Federal Register and included climate change as a reason for the aid expansion.

