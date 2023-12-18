The Federal Emergency Management Agency is planning to move into a new headquarters in the coming years, breaking from other Department of Homeland Security components by moving to a consolidated campus.

In 2027, FEMA will move two blocks from its current leased office space to a renovated and federally owned facility at 301 7th Street SW — across the street from the Department of Housing and Urban Development Headquarters.

A FEMA spokesperson told Federal News Network the new headquarters will include a larger space for FEMA’s National Response Coordination Center, and that the new space “fits the unique needs of emergency management.”

