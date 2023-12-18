36.6 F
Tuesday, December 19, 2023
FEMA Plans Move to New Headquarters in 2027, Solidifying Break From DHS Campus

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is planning to move into a new headquarters in the coming years, breaking from other Department of Homeland Security components by moving to a consolidated campus.

In 2027, FEMA will move two blocks from its current leased office space to a renovated and federally owned facility at 301 7th Street SW — across the street from the Department of Housing and Urban Development Headquarters.

A FEMA spokesperson told Federal News Network the new headquarters will include a larger space for FEMA’s National Response Coordination Center, and that the new space “fits the unique needs of emergency management.”

Read the rest of the story at Federal News Network, here.

