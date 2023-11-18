FEMA Releases National Tribal Strategy Progress Report

Goal 2: Lead the Whole of Community in Climate Resilience

The National Tribal Strategy is committed to increasing tribal access to FEMA programs and services by streamlining and revising our existing policies and creating new programs to better meet the needs of the Tribal Nations we serve. Several major initiatives were undertaken this year, including updating the (2017) Tribal Disaster Declarations Guidance. This Guidance is the pathway for a Tribal Nation to request a major or emergency disaster declaration directly from the President and receive federal response and recovery funding. Since January 2023, FEMA has held nine government-to-government tribal consultations and listening sessions across the country and a weeklong Tribal Focus Group comprised of fifteen tribal emergency managers to update this important policy for Tribal Nations. The revised Tribal Declarations Guidance will be released in 2024. On November 15, FEMA will release a new tribal disaster declarations video series and new Tribal Nation disaster declaration process checklist on the FEMA Tribal Affairs webpage under the Declaration Resources section.

FEMA is also working to update and improve its (2017) Tribal Mitigation Planning Guide. Mitigation planning helps Tribal Nations understand risks from natural hazards and develop long-term strategies to reduce the impacts of hazards on people, property, and the environment. Tribal mitigation plans are also required to access certain funding streams at FEMA and across the federal government. Since June 2023, FEMA has held four tribal consultations and listening sessions on the Tribal Mitigation Planning Guide update and released an Introduction to Tribal Mitigation Planning Training video on the FEMA YouTube page.

FEMA continues to work on proposed legislative changes to the Tribal Homeland Security Grant Program, and we would like to extend our appreciation to all of the Tribal leaders and representatives of Tribal Nations who provided invaluable feedback during the November 2022 tribal consultation and subsequent comment period that ended in January of this year. We wanted to share that we took several of the recommendations proposed by Tribal Nations during that consultation and the proposals to increase flexibilities and reduce barriers has reached Congress for consideration and we will follow-up with you once we have another update.

In August 2022, FEMA was excited to announce the launch of our new Tribal Cybersecurity Grant Program (TCGP) with the Cybersecurity Infrastructure and Security Agency (CISA). Under the TCGP, $18 million was made available for Tribal Nations in FY2023 to build Indian Country Cybersecurity Resilience. FEMA is happy to share that Tribal Nations had a direct impact on the shaping of the TCGP through our extensive consultation that eventually led to there being no nonfederal cost share required and a streamlined application process. On November 1, we held a virtual tribal consultation on the TCGP asking for Tribal leaders and their representatives to provide us with feedback on how best to implement and improve this program for next year. We welcome any comments and suggestions you may have, and the consultation record will close on December 15, 2023.