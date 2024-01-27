46.7 F
Washington D.C.
Saturday, January 27, 2024
Climate SecurityEmergency Preparedness

Fire Blanketed Lahaina in Toxic Debris. Where Can They Put It?

Crews are sending thousands of truckloads of debris to a temporary disposal site, alarming Native Hawaiian residents and those seeking to protect a prized coral reef.

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today

When a firestorm consumed the Hawaii town of Lahaina last year, killing 100 people, it left behind a toxic wasteland of melted batteries, charred propane tanks, and miles of debris tainted by arsenic and lead.

Crews have already removed some of the most hazardous items, shipping them out for disposal on the mainland. Now begins the even more formidable task of collecting hundreds of thousands of tons of additional debris and soil — enough to cover five football fields about five stories high. Even as excavators began filling dump trucks this month, the question of where it should all ultimately go remained unanswered.

For now, the county has chosen a “temporary” dump site in Olowalu, a few miles south of Lahaina on the West Maui coastline. There, just up the hill from a vital coral reef and an important ecosystem for manta rays, residents worry that dumping dangerous waste into the area could create a fresh disaster.

Read the rest of the story at NYTimes, here.

Previous article
Officials Testify Before Legislative Panel on Flood Blueprint
Next article
We Get Hurricanes, but California Gets Quakes. Has Florida Ever Had an Earthquake?
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals