First-of-Its-Kind Dataset Shows Future Flooding Risk at Neighborhood Level

If you’ve lived in the same geographic location for several years, you’ve probably noticed the seasons changing. And no, not from spring to summer and fall to winter.

Depending on your region, you may have noticed spring is a bit rainier or winters aren’t producing as much snowfall as they used to. Climate change is impacting the water cycle around the world, having implications for precipitation, tropical storms, droughts, floods, sea level rise and more. Extreme weather events, like severe inland flooding — caused by extreme rain and snowmelt — are happening more frequently.

Researchers at the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory have developed a new dataset that estimates increased inland flood risk from climate change during the mid-21st century. Their article about the dataset, published in the Journal of Hydrology: Regional Studies, looks specifically at a study of the Northeastern United States, but the dataset will soon be applied across the country and can be implemented in any global region.

