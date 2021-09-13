Former Defense and Security Leaders Say Australia is Failing to Prevent National Security Risks Posed by Climate Change

A group of former Australian defense and security leaders says the federal government is “missing in action” on the growing national security risks posed by climate change.

Former Australian Defence Force Chief Admiral Chris Barrie is among those calling on the government to “prevent devastating climate impacts by mobilising all resources necessary to reach zero emissions as fast as possible” in a new report.

The report was released on Thursday by the Australian Security Leaders Climate Group, which calls itself a non-partisan network of former defence and security leaders. It calls on the government to appoint an expert panel to conduct a “whole of ­nation climate and security risk assessment”.

Read the full story at SBS News