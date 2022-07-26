73.8 F
GSA Appoints Jetta Wong as Senior Advisor on Climate

By Homeland Security Today
(GSA photo)

The U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) has announced the appointment of Jetta Wong as Senior Advisor to the Administrator on Climate, and Channing Grate as Associate Administrator in the Office of Strategic Communications, along with other personnel updates.

Jetta Wong will serve as the Senior Advisor to the Administrator on Climate. Jetta joins GSA from her own consulting practice and the Center for Clean Energy Innovation at the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation, where she served as a Senior Fellow. Jetta also has experience working at the Department of Energy, where she launched the National Laboratory Impact Initiative in the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy and established the Department-wide Office of Technology Transitions to help ensure the long-term commercial impact of the agency’s $14 billion R&D portfolio. Prior to that, Jetta worked for the U.S. House of Representatives’ Committee on Science, Space, and Technology, and for a variety of nonprofits and private sector organizations.

Channing has been serving as a Deputy Associate Administrator for the past year, and as Acting Associate Administrator since April. In her new role, Channing will continue to build on GSA’s mission through quality, effective strategic communications. Prior to joining GSA, she served as the director of public affairs at a media and public affairs firm, providing integrated communications services to nonprofits and advocacy groups. Her more than 15 years of experience also includes roles such as communications director in the Missouri Governor’s office, as well as positions in policy, research, and campaign management.

GSA also announces two personnel shifts effective August 1, 2022. Zoe Garmendia, formerly the Senior Advisor to the Administrator for COVID, will now serve as Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations. Additionally, Gennie Duncan, who was a Special Assistant in the Administrator’s Suite, will serve as Policy Advisor in the Office of Congressional & Intergovernmental Affairs.

Read the announcement at GSA

