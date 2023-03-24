GSA, DoD Sign MOU to Bring More Environmental Innovators to Federal Marketplace

This week, the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) to help expedite bringing environmental innovations into the federal marketplace. Under the agreement, GSA will use DoD’s Sustainable Technology Evaluation and Demonstration (STED) Program information on product performance and pricing to streamline the acquisition process and make sustainable technology alternatives more readily available to federal agencies.

The STED Program is coordinating with military installations to prove the performance of the sustainable alternatives. Once the STED program ensures a more sustainable alternative meets or exceeds DoD requirements, GSA will then provide assistance to vendors to help them secure a new Federal Supply Schedule, and in some cases, a National Stock Number.

“This partnership is an important step in strengthening our sustainable acquisition offerings,” said Federal Acquisition Service Commissioner Sonny Hashmi. “It’s so important that we help agencies more easily find and buy products that not only meet mission needs but are also better for the environment.”

“We’re excited to expand our partnership with GSA to bring sustainable product innovation to the federal market,” said David Asiello, Director, Sustainability and Acquisition, Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Energy Installations and Environment. “These innovations help us improve mission capability, protect the health and safety of the warfighter better, and protect the environment at the same time.”

“The backing of the STED program provides us with the resources to test, evaluate, and bring environmental innovations to market faster,” agreed Erv Koehler, Assistant Commissioner, FAS’s General Services and Supplies.

To learn more about GSA’s sustainable tools and resources for cost-effective and sustainable acquisition, visit the GSA Sustainable Facilities Tool Buyer’s Resource page.

