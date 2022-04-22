GSA Launches New Acquisition Advisory Committee to Address Climate Crisis and Increase Sustainability

The U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) today announced plans to create a new GSA Acquisition Policy Federal Advisory Committee (GAP FAC). The GAP FAC will advise GSA on using acquisition tools and authorities to target high priority challenges like addressing the climate crisis and increasing sustainability across government. GSA will solicit nominations for potential committee members, and selection will be made based on Federal Advisory Committee Act requirements and the potential member’s background and qualifications.

“We have a responsibility as the world’s largest buyer to solicit ideas from top experts in both the public and private sector about how we approach acquisition, particularly in regards to priorities like advancing sustainability and tackling climate change,” said GSA Administrator Robin Carnahan. “I look forward to seeing how this committee can help uncover new strategies and approaches to help us buy cleaner.”

The GAP FAC will advise GSA on emerging acquisition issues and challenges, as well as opportunities to advance GSA’s role as America’s buyer. The committee’s initial focus will be on driving regulatory, policy, and process changes required to increase climate and sustainability considerations within federal acquisition.

The GAP FAC will comprise a cross-section of government and industry including representatives from federal agencies, state and local government, industry associations, and academia.

“GSA welcomes opportunities to increase diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility on its federal advisory committees,” said Krystal Brumfield, Associate Administrator for the Office of Government-wide Policy. “The GAP FAC will allow GSA to tackle acquisition policy, workforce, and industry partnership challenges through expert advice from a diverse group of stakeholders. I’m looking forward to receiving innovative solutions to address the climate crisis and increase sustainability, as well as considering other emerging acquisition issues.”

The GAP FAC will operate in accordance with the provisions of the Federal Advisory Committee Act (FACA). Consistent with FACA and its requirements, each meeting of the GAP FAC will be open to the public unless otherwise notified in accordance with the Government in the Sunshine Act, and those meetings will be fully accessible to individuals with disabilities. Information related to the submission of formal nominations is in the Federal Register notice.

