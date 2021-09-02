GSA Publishes Guide to Low- and No-Cost Grid-Interactive Efficient Building Measures

The U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) has published a guide outlining steps to implement low- and no-cost grid-interactive efficient building (GEB) measures that result in utility cost savings and greenhouse gas emissions reductions. These simple measures can be done with little or no capital investment and put in place without impacting everyday building use. These measures are a first step toward getting the most value from integrating buildings with the electric grid.

“At GSA, we believe in leading by example, and our building managers can implement these low- and no-cost measures in our buildings today,” said Public Buildings Service Commissioner Nina M. Albert. “It’s another step we can take right now on our path to decarbonizing the federal footprint and powering our operations with carbon pollution-free electricity.”

GEBs use smart technologies to reduce, shed, shift, modulate, or generate electricity load. These technologies help buildings consume electricity from the grid at the best times, like when the utility provider’s rates or the carbon intensity of the electricity generation are lower.

The low- and no-cost guide is the newest addition to resources that support building managers – at GSA and across the government – in implementing GEB technologies in their buildings. Visit sftool.gov to access the full suite of resources.

This guide is designed for building managers, and it is publicly available to all federal agencies and commercial property owners.

