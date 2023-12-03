38 F
Hawaii Receives $20 Million to Improve Climate Resilience

Interior Department investment comes after the Fifth National Climate Assessment, a report mandated by Congress.

The Department of the Interior made $20 million available this month to fund climate resilience projects throughout the state of Hawaii under the Inflation Reduction Act. The funding will be distributed by the department’s Office of Native Hawaiian Relations and will include the repair and recovery of structures and cultural sites.

