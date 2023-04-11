International Military Council on Climate and Security to Host ‘Climate Security in NATO’s Backyard’ Webinar

On April 21 the International Military Council on Climate and Security (IMCCS), supported by the U.S. Mission to NATO, will host the webinar, “Climate Security in NATO’s Backyard: A Discussion with Young Leaders” from 9:30-10:15 am Eastern Time (3:30-4:15 pm Central European Time).

NATO’s most recent polling data shows that the risks of climate change and extreme weather are top of mind for NATO country citizens, with 32 percent ranking it as their greatest concern, above the risk of war, terrorism, or political instability.

As NATO develops its climate security ambition while simultaneously navigating an ongoing conflict in Europe, engaging meaningfully with young leaders is critical for future sustainability and security. The Alliance has much to gain from young leaders’ innovative and systematic ideas for addressing globalized and interconnected challenges such as climate change and conflict.

IMCCS Director Erin Sikorsky and IMCCS Secretary General Sherri Goodman will welcome the U.S. Permanent Representative to NATO Julianne Smith and NATO 2030 Young Leader Katarina Kertysova for a conversation on a future vision for peace and security. The conversation will then transition into a discussion moderated by CCS Research Fellow Elsa Barron featuring young leaders from across ten countries, including:

Pau Alvarez Aragones, Spain

Virginia Bertuzzi, Italy

Selma Bichbich, Algeria

Jackson Blackwell, United States

Diana Garlytska, Ukraine (based in Lithuania)

Marieke Jacobs, Netherlands

Kostian Jano, Albania

Sofia Kabbej, France

Andrej Mitreski, North Macedonia

Michelle Ramirez, United States

George Tavridis, Greece

Ytze de Vries, Netherlands

Read more and register at IMCCS