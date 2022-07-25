John Kerry Says Biden Could Declare Climate Emergency

In an interview with the BBC, U.S. climate envoy, John Kerry, said President Joe Biden is considering announcing a climate emergency. The move would give him additional powers to push his renewable energy agenda, which has been held up by lack of support in Congress.

Mr Kerry told the BBC it was “less than ideal” that Congress was not “full-throatedly” in favour. But he said nobody was more committed than President Biden to replacing carbon-based energy.

Mr Kerry also said recent Supreme Court rulings restricting the government’s environmental policies had not helped.

Read the full story at the BBC