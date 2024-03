The majority of American homeowners are increasingly nervous about weather hazards from climate change.

Some are even to the point of moving, according to a recent survey.

LendingTree commissioned a survey of almost 2,000 homeowners across the U.S. in February and 51% said that they were at least somewhat worried about climate change-related hazards like coastal flooding, wildfires, hurricanes, winds, severe storms and sea level rise.

