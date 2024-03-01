44.8 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, March 1, 2024
Climate SecurityEmergency Preparedness

MEMA Chief: Weather Delivering More ‘Gap Disasters’

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
FEMA officials inspect a construction vehicle that went off the road on a section that had just been cleared of 15 feet of dirt from a landslide in Barranquitas, Puerto Rico, on Feb. 13, 2018. (FEMA/K.C. Wilsey)

The climate crisis is fueling a steady growth in the intensity and frequency of extreme weather, and Massachusetts cities and towns face an increasingly common conundrum trying to respond to those emergencies.

Many of the disasters that have hit the Bay State in the past decade, like major flooding, cause more potent effects than local officials can handle on their own but fall short of the scale required to earn a federal disaster declaration, according to the head of the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.

Over the past decade, the state emergency operations center has been activated for disaster response at a “largely consistent” rate, while the regional emergency operations center activations have increased 91%, MEMA Director Dawn Brantley told lawmakers Thursday.

Read the rest of the story at NBC Boston, here.

Previous article
Monroe County Electric Power Association Awarded More Than $1.5 Million
Next article
Texas Battles Second-Biggest Wildfire in US History
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals