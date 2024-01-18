31.6 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, January 19, 2024
Climate Security

MEMA Chief: Weather Delivering More ‘gap Disasters’

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
flooding

The climate crisis is fueling a steady growth in the intensity and frequency of extreme weather, and Massachusetts cities and towns face an increasingly common conundrum trying to respond to those crises.

Many of the disasters that have hit the Bay State in the past decade, like major flooding, cause more potent effects than local officials can handle on their own but fall short of the scale required to earn a federal disaster declaration, according to the head of the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.

Over the past decade, the state emergency operations center has been activated for disaster response at a “largely consistent” rate, while the regional emergency operations center activations have increased by 91%, MEMA Director Dawn Brantley told lawmakers earlier this month.

Read the rest of the story at Greenfield Recorder, here.

Previous article
Enhancing Interagency Collaboration to Safeguard Federal Funding from Foreign Threats
Next article
Governor Mills Declares State of Civil Emergency for Coastal Counties Impacted by Flooding
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals