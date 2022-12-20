NATO Holds Roundtable on Climate Change and Security

NATO Headquarters held a Climate Change and Security Roundtable on December 15. The event brought together representatives of NATO Allies and renowned climate experts to discuss the impact of climate change on security.

Among the issues discussed were the latest trends on climate change and security in the Euro-Atlantic region, the implications of climate change for NATO’s future operating environments, and best practices from NATO Allies and other international bodies with respect to climate adaptation and mitigation.

The Climate Change and Security Roundtable included speakers from the World Meteorological Organization, the World Bank Group, the U.K. Meteorological Office, the International Military Council on Climate and Security, the U.S. Department of Defense, the UN Departments of Peacekeeping Operations and of Operational Support, Natural Resources Canada, and the international integrated technology group Rheinmetall.

NATO has been actively engaging experts, civil society, youth and the private sector on climate change and security as part of the NATO 2030 Agenda and to develop its Climate Change and Security Agenda, adopted by NATO Leaders in 2021. At the 2022 NATO Summit in Madrid, the Secretary General launched an annual High-Level Dialogue on Climate Change and Security.

The Roundtable adds to these ongoing engagements and is intended to become an annual event, underlining the need for NATO and other actors to work together in meeting the challenge of a changing climate. It also contributes to NATO meeting its ambition in becoming the leading international organization when it comes to understanding and adapting to the impact of climate change on security.

