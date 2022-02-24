34.2 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, February 24, 2022
spot_img
HomeSubject Matter AreasClimate Security
Subject Matter AreasClimate SecurityEmergency Preparedness

NWS Offers NEXRAD Radar Website for Low-Bandwidth Users

The new radar option looks and feels similar to the NWS’s radar website that was discontinued in December 2020.

By Homeland Security Today
A flooded parking lot with a car partially submerged in high waters in front of a local business in Lake Charles, Louisiana, after slow-moving thunderstorms dropped more than a foot of rain on May 17, 2021. (NOAA NWS Forecast Office Lake Charles La.)

In response to feedback from emergency managers and others, the National Weather Service (NWS) has made changes to how it provides weather radar data to the public. In addition to significant performance improvements to the Enhanced Radar GIS-based website for seasoned users who want dozens of radar products, the NWS developed a simplified fast loading radar website called Local Standard Radar.

Local Standard Radar provides low bandwidth users a reliable, fast loading website for radar images, radar loops, and warning polygons in effect (Tornado, Severe Thunderstorm, Flash Flood, and Snow Squall Warnings). The new site offers base reflectivity only and defaults to the most recent loop (10 frames; last 45 minutes) from any individual WSR-88D radar. Radar loops and images are automatically updated every five minutes.

Our new radar option looks and feels similar to the NWS’s radar website that was discontinued in December 2020.   It is important to note that the Enhanced Radar (GIS) website has 24/7 monitoring and support, while the Local Standard Radar websites are dependent on local forecast office resources to maintain operational availability.

How to access your local radar

Providing our partners and the public on low bandwidth networks with access to timely weather radar is part of our commitment to building a Weather-Ready Nation.

Questions? Please contact nws.radarfeedback@noaa.gov.

Read more at NWS

Previous articleDHS Leveraging Virtual Reality at the Los Angeles/Long Beach Seaport
Next articleScientists Pinpoint Mechanisms Associated with Severe COVID-19 Blood Clotting
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.