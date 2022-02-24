NWS Offers NEXRAD Radar Website for Low-Bandwidth Users

In response to feedback from emergency managers and others, the National Weather Service (NWS) has made changes to how it provides weather radar data to the public. In addition to significant performance improvements to the Enhanced Radar GIS-based website for seasoned users who want dozens of radar products, the NWS developed a simplified fast loading radar website called Local Standard Radar.

Local Standard Radar provides low bandwidth users a reliable, fast loading website for radar images, radar loops, and warning polygons in effect (Tornado, Severe Thunderstorm, Flash Flood, and Snow Squall Warnings). The new site offers base reflectivity only and defaults to the most recent loop (10 frames; last 45 minutes) from any individual WSR-88D radar. Radar loops and images are automatically updated every five minutes.

Our new radar option looks and feels similar to the NWS’s radar website that was discontinued in December 2020. It is important to note that the Enhanced Radar (GIS) website has 24/7 monitoring and support, while the Local Standard Radar websites are dependent on local forecast office resources to maintain operational availability.

How to access your local radar

Go to https://www.weather.gov/radarliteloop?radarid=KLWX. Each radar webpage has the same web address minus the last 3 letters. Enter your radar ID in place of the last 3 letters in the URL. If you don’t know your radar’s ID, you can find it at https://www.weather.gov/media/tg/wsr88d-radar-list.pdf.

Or use the national and regional standard radar and click on your location then bookmark it

Providing our partners and the public on low bandwidth networks with access to timely weather radar is part of our commitment to building a Weather-Ready Nation.

Questions? Please contact nws.radarfeedback@noaa.gov.

