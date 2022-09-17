Register for Upcoming Series on Climate-Informed Security and Emergency Management

Climate change must be on the mind of every security, emergency management, and business continuity professional. As the temperature rises, so does the risk of aggression and violence. For professionals in any discipline related to safety and security, this will be a growing concern as the planet continues to warm.



Studies have demonstrated a linear relationship that directly ties escalating temperatures to escalating violence with assault rates peaking at the highest temperatures. In hot weather, people are more likely to misread neutral signals as signs of hostility and less likely to avoid or condemn violence. When people are overheated, they simply have trouble thinking straight; there is notable cognitive disruption and distortion that can lead to poor problem-solving and overreactions to perceived threats.



The Fall 2022 Homeland Security Human Factors Institute will provide four new programs addressing various aspects of the climate-violence nexus. Anyone involved in disciplines related to safety and security, emergency management, and business continuity must begin to anticipate the behavioral consequences of climate change; they will be some of the greatest challenges we will face.



Oct 6 | Climate-Informed Security & Emergency Management

Oct 13 | Climate-Informed Workplace Violence Prevention

Oct 20 | Climate-Informed Threat Assessment & Management

Oct 27 | Climate-Informed Operational Stress Control



All sessions are broadcast live and recorded for convenience on-demand viewing. All classes are approved for ASIS International CPE credits.



The changing climate will affect every part of our personal and professional lives. It has direct, demonstrable impacts on human behavior that must be anticipated. Leaders and decision-makers cannot afford to get behind the curve in preparing for this reality. Now is the time to adopt a climate-informed approach to managing the risks ahead.



