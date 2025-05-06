Sonardyne International Ltd, a marine technology company based in Hampshire, is one of only two UK companies to have been awarded a pair of prestigious King’s Award for Enterprise this year; typically, less than a handful of UK companies achieve two awards in a given year.

We are delighted to be one of 197 other organisations across the UK to have been recognised with a King’s Awards. Announced today (Tuesday 6 May), Sonardyne is recognised for its excellence in both Sustainable Development and International Trade.

Welcoming the Awards, Sonardyne Managing Director Graham Brown commented; ‘We’re absolutely delighted to have received this recognition. Receiving two King’s Awards in 2025 really celebrates Sonardyne’s fantastic growth which has been delivered whilst working sustainably. It’s a testament to the hard work of everyone at Sonardyne in making, selling and supporting great products, that operate across our blue planet, whilst caring deeply about how we do business to protect it. I hope as a company that we can inspire and help other UK businesses to do the same.’

The King’s Award for Sustainable Development was awarded for Sonardyne’s dedication to ensuring sustainable practices across its business and encouraging its technology partners and suppliers to do the same. In 2021, we set ourselves the goal of being carbon neutral across its UK facilities by the end of 2025. This target was achieved, and independently verified, at the end of the 2023 financial year.

Carl Holland, HSE Manager at Sonardyne said ‘Our vision is centred on being a sustainable and ethical business, one that benefits the communities we operate in, fosters economic enterprise and preserves the natural environment. In our industry sector we’ve been an early adopter of sustainability and we’ve proved that doing business sustainably has delivered real operational benefits for us.’

The King’s Award for International Trade recognised Sonardyne’s outstanding growth in overseas sales over the last three years; where our direct exports grew by 83% across the energy, defence and ocean science markets. This export growth has been driven by our teams operating from facilities in the UK, USA, Singapore and Brazil, with 2025 seeing us open an office in Germany.

Sonardyne previously received Queen’s Awards for Innovation in 2014 and 2021 and is renowned within the marine industry for its world-leading technology and constant strive for innovation.