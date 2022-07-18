73.4 F
Thousands Evacuated in France as Wildfires Blaze Throughout Southern Europe

By Homeland Security Today
Greek firefighting aircraft is supporting the work of France's firefighters. (French government photo)

Firefighters continued to battle wildfires raging out of control in France, Spain and Portugal on Sunday as Europe wilted under an unusually extreme heatwave that authorities in Madrid blamed for hundreds of deaths.

Two huge blazes, which have consumed pine forests for six days in southwestern France, have forced the evacuation of some 14,000 people. 

Water-dropping planes zig-zagged the area near Bordeaux as smoke blanketed the skyline above a mass of singed trees, in images shared by firefighters.

Read the full story at euronews

