Friday, November 21, 2025
Climate SecurityEmergency Preparedness

Thousands of Toxic Waste Facilities Across U.S. Face Risk of Coastal Flooding, Study Claims

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
November 21, 2025
toxic waste, flooding

More than 5,500 toxic sites nationwide could face coastal flooding by 2100 due to rising sea levels, according to new research.

The study, published on Thursday in Nature Communications and led by scientists at the University of California, warns that if heat-trapping pollution continues unabated, rising seas will flood a wide range of hazardous facilities including those handling sewage, toxic waste, oil and gas, as well as other industrial pollutants.

The analysis relies on projections of a 1%-annual-chance flood – commonly called a 100-year flood – under two emissions scenarios: a high-emissions scenario and a lower-emissions scenario.

Read the rest of the story at The Guardian.

Previous article
U.S. Military Service Members Airlift Relief to Hurricane-Hit Jamaica

