46.1 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, March 21, 2024
Climate SecurityEmergency Preparedness

Tornadoes, Floods and Hurricanes Loom, but the Government Is Running Out of Money to Help

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
hurricane Florida

A government auditor warned lawmakers Tuesday that the federal government likely will run out of money to cover disasters at the peak of hurricane season this year — imperiling its ability to pay for emergency shelters, home repairs and long-term rebuilding.

The warning at a congressional hearing came the day after President Joe Biden proposed a moderate increase in disaster spending next year. Even if the request is approved, however, it likely will be too little too late to prevent the disaster fund from going insolvent.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency, which runs the disaster fund, faced an identical situation last summer and had to restrict spending for five weeks, and halt funding for 2,400 rebuilding projects.

Read the rest of the story at Scientific American, here.

Tornadoes, Floods and Hurricanes Loom, but the Government Is Running Out of Money to Help Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.
See Full Bio
Previous article
TSA’s Innovation Task Force Trials Curie Technologies’ petiteC Security Asset Monitoring Software
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals