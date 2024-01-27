46.7 F
U.S. Deputy Secretary of Commerce to Announce $85M Investment in Industry Proving Grounds

Funding will support NOAA’s collaborative efforts with three key industries

U.S. Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves will travel to North Carolina on Tuesday, Jan. 23 to highlight NOAA’s $85 million investment in the new Industry Proving Grounds (IPG) program at its National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI) in Asheville, N.C. NOAA’s IPG will promote actionable climate information by engaging with three key industries: finance and reinsurance, retail and architecture and engineering. This initiative is funded through the Inflation Reduction Act as part of President Biden’s Investing in America agenda and will be led by NOAA NCEI.

As part of the IPG, NOAA will deliver user-friendly climate data by modernizing its data and information network, and leveraging Artificial Intelligence and cloud-based delivery. Other goals include co-developing tailored web interfaces for and with different industry sectors as well as developing use cases that document the needs of these industries and map out how NOAA will meet them.

WHAT

Media availability to interview DOC/NOAA leadership and industry partners about the Industry Proving Ground.

WHO

Additional Subject Matter Experts

  • Steve Volz, Ph.D., NOAA Assistant Administrator
  • Derek Arndt, NOAA NCEI Director

WHEN

Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, 12:00 p.m. – 12:20 p.m.  ET (USA)

HOW

A limited number of journalists will be credentialed for on-site access on a first come, first serve basis. Media can participate remotely as well. Contact John Bateman for more information for both on-site and remote participation.

