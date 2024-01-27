U.S. Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves will travel to North Carolina on Tuesday, Jan. 23 to highlight NOAA’s $85 million investment in the new Industry Proving Grounds (IPG) program at its National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI) in Asheville, N.C. NOAA’s IPG will promote actionable climate information by engaging with three key industries: finance and reinsurance, retail and architecture and engineering. This initiative is funded through the Inflation Reduction Act as part of President Biden’s Investing in America agenda and will be led by NOAA NCEI.

As part of the IPG, NOAA will deliver user-friendly climate data by modernizing its data and information network, and leveraging Artificial Intelligence and cloud-based delivery. Other goals include co-developing tailored web interfaces for and with different industry sectors as well as developing use cases that document the needs of these industries and map out how NOAA will meet them.

Don Graves, Department of Commerce Deputy Secretary

Rick Spinrad, Ph.D., NOAA Administrator

Frank Nutter, President, Reinsurance Association of America

Brian Dodge and Erin Hiatt, President and Vice President, Retail Industry Leaders Association

Don Scott, Ph.D., American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) Structural Engineering Institute (SEI) President

Norma Jean Mattei, Ph.D., American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) Past-President

Additional Subject Matter Experts

Steve Volz, Ph.D., NOAA Assistant Administrator

Derek Arndt, NOAA NCEI Director

