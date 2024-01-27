It doesn’t matter what time of year it is or where you are — wildfires are a threat to everyone. With just the right climate conditions, these disasters can spark and spread within seconds. Of course, there are certain times of year and certain locations associated with increased chances a wildfire begins blazing — for instance, dryness is directly correlated with such fires — but regardless, wildfire prevention, prediction and monitoring remain high priorities everywhere, and for everyone.

In August 2023, a wildfire that began on the Hawaiian island of Maui ended up as the deadliest wildfire in the U.S. in more than a hundred years , serving as a reminder of the importance of efforts to focus on continued improvement in early detection and monitoring of both these fires and the smoke they diffuse.

Just last week, it was announced that the Biden-Harris Administration awarded the NOAA as well as the Department of Commerce more than a combined $34 million in funding to aid in wildfire preparedness and response efforts. Over the next five years, some of this money will go toward six research universities that are all part of NOAA’s Cooperative Institute system . The goal is to improve how scientists study and forecast wildfire behavior as well as provide enhanced warnings and early detection of such disasters.

