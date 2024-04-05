52 F
US Starts ‘green Bank’ to Finance Community Climate Projects

Eight nonprofits will distribute $20 billion in federal cash for solar installations, electric delivery vans and multifamily housing weatherization.

The Biden administration announced recipients of the climate law’s biggest grant program Thursday, kicking off a $20 billion effort to transform community lending and green the U.S. economy.

EPA will award eight initial grants under the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund, ranging in size from $400 million to almost $7 billion. The largest award will go to Climate United, a partnership that includes a nonprofit impact investment firm and two affordable housing lenders.

A senior administration official told reporters Wednesday that the EPA finance program would “create a first-of-its-kind national network of clean technology financing institutions that will finance tens of thousands of climate and clean energy projects in the years to come.”

Read the rest of the story at E&E News, here.

