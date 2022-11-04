53.6 F
A Tripledemic Expected This Winter

“With all three viruses on the rise, we are worried about an increase in the rates of viral infection that may lead to an increase in hospitalizations.”

By Homeland Security Today
U.S. Air Force Maj. Jamie Laib, a nurse assigned to the medical augmentation team deployed to Manchester, New Hampshire, uses a hospital computer as part of the COVID response operations at Elliot Hospital, Jan. 14, 2022.  (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kaden D. Pitt)   

Just when we thought the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic was over, experts are warning that a tripledemic is heading our way this winter. This trio of viral threats includes respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), influenza (flu) and COVID.

Many children’s hospitals in other parts of the country are already experiencing a surge, fueled by a spike in respiratory viruses, leaving them with no free beds.

“COVID cases are expected to rise during the winter. This will be occurring at the same time we expect to see influenza rates increase while we are already seeing an early start to RSV season,” said Dean Blumberg, chief of pediatric infectious diseases at UC Davis Children’s Hospital. “With all three viruses on the rise, we are worried about an increase in the rates of viral infection that may lead to an increase in hospitalizations.”

