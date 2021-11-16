Bad Oral Health Could Raise the Risk of COVID

Not brushing your teeth will get you in trouble with the dentist – but since the arrival of the pandemic, it could lead to bigger problems too. There’s growing evidence that poor oral health raises the risk posed by COVID.

Research shows that people with poor oral health can end up with more severe symptoms if they catch the coronavirus. COVID patients who also have gum disease are 3.5 times as likely to be admitted to intensive care compared to those without. They’re also 4.5 times as likely to need to be put on a ventilator and nine times as likely to die from COVID.

This may seem shocking, but the fact that there’s a link between oral health and COVID is less surprising when considering the link between oral hygiene and other diseases. Bad oral hygiene has been associated with making many other diseases worse. Principally this happens when bad hygiene is sustained for long periods, leading to dysbiosis – where the bacteria in the mouth change from a peaceful state into an aggressive one.

Read the full story at The Conversation