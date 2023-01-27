38.3 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, January 27, 2023
spot_img
Subject Matter AreasCoronavirusPandemic/Biohazard

CDC Launches Website to Help Consumers Find Free COVID-19 Testing Sites

Testing is available at pharmacies, commercial laboratory sites, community sites, and retail locations.

By Homeland Security Today
Alyssa McDaniel, a 374th Medical Group COVID-19 Response Team member, uses a cotton swab to conduct a pre-travel rapid antigen test on a young patient at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 22, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

CDC launched the COVID-19 Testing Locator website, which will allow consumers to search for free COVID-19 testing sites near them. The locator is part of the CDC Increasing Community Access to Testing (ICATT) program, which provides access to COVID-19 testing, focusing on communities at a greater risk of being impacted by the pandemic, people who do not have health insurance, and surge testing in state and local jurisdictions.

Tests offered may include laboratory-based nucleic acid amplification tests (NAATs), including polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, and rapid antigen point-of-care (POC) testing. Results are typically provided within 24–48 hours. Testing is available at pharmacies, commercial laboratory sites, community sites, and retail locations.

COVID-19 testing is available at no-cost at ICATT sites to people with or without health insurance who are experiencing symptoms or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19. The tests are billed to third-party payers, such as Medicare, Medicaid, and private health insurers. People without health insurance do not have to pay for COVID-19 testing at ICATT locations. Consumers can access the Testing Locator at testinglocator.cdc.gov.

Read more at CDC

Previous articleNOAA Satellites Helped Save 397 Lives in 2022
Next articleKīlauea Gets Weighed in to Monitor Volcanic Activity
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals