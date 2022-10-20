48.6 F
CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices Recommends COVID-19 Vaccine Addition to Immunization Schedules

CDC only makes recommendations for use of vaccines, while school-entry vaccination requirements are determined by state or local jurisdictions.

By Homeland Security Today
U.S. Army Sgt. Corey Bates of the Wyoming Army National Guard’s Medical Detachment, draws out the Moderna vaccination with a syringe at Raper Armory, Wyoming Army National Guard, Cheyenne, Wyo., Jan. 6, 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Jacqueline Marshall)

Today, CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) recommended updates to the 2023 childhood and adult immunization schedules, which includes incorporating additional information for approved or authorized COVID-19 vaccines. CDC only makes recommendations for use of vaccines, while school-entry vaccination requirements are determined by state or local jurisdictions.

It has been almost two years since COVID-19 vaccines were first rolled out in the U.S., and nearly 630 million doses have since been administered nationwide, providing people with critical protection against severe COVID-19. ACIP’s recommendation to add COVID-19 vaccines to the routinely recommended vaccine schedule represents another step in the nation’s recovery.

It’s important to note that there are no changes in COVID-19 vaccine policy, and today’s action simply helps streamline clinical guidance for healthcare providers by including all currently licensed, authorized and routinely recommended vaccines in one document.

The updated schedules and program guidance will be published in early 2023. CDC will continue to update and work with health departments, providers, and other partners over the coming months to ensure a smooth transition of the COVID-19 vaccination program from emergency response to a routine immunization program activity.

