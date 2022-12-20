40.1 F
China COVID Wave Could Kill One Million People, Models Predict

However, two studies find that the number of deaths could be reduced by giving most of the population a fourth vaccine dose, masking, and temporary social restrictions.

By Homeland Security Today
Emergency room nurses wear face masks at Second People's Hospital of Shenzhen in China in February 2020. (Man Yi/UN photo)

Up to one million people in China could die from COVID-19 over the next few months, according to some of the first projections since the government lifted many of its strict ‘zero-COVID-19’ measures.

“There’s no doubt that China is in for a bad couple of months,” says James Wood, an infectious-disease modeller at the University of New South Wales in Sydney, Australia.

However, two studies find that the number of deaths could be reduced by giving most of the population a fourth vaccine dose, combined with a high level of adherence to masking and reimposition of temporary restrictions on social interactions when death rates surge. These measures could also ease the burden on hospitals.

Read more at Nature

