69.2 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, September 24, 2021
spot_img
HomeSubject Matter AreasCoronavirus
Subject Matter AreasCoronavirusEmergency Preparedness

COVID-19 Vaccination and Testing Mandates for EMS Agencies

The decision was based on the continued and growing spread of the virus in health care settings, especially in parts of the United States with higher incidence of COVID-19.

By Homeland Security Today

On Sept. 9, 2021, the White House issued the Path Out of the Pandemic COVID-19 Action Plan. On the same day, CMS and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced changes to emergency regulations impacting vaccination requirements.

Several provisions in these new legislative changes will impact emergency medical services (EMS) and ambulance agencies.

CMS will expand vaccination requirements from only nursing home workers to now include workers in hospitals, dialysis facilities, ambulatory surgical settings and home health agencies, among others, as a condition for participating in the Medicare and Medicaid programs.

The decision was based on the continued and growing spread of the virus in health care settings, especially in parts of the United States with higher incidence of COVID-19. CMS will issue an interim final rule with comment period in October. These changes will require EMS agencies that participate in federal health care programs like Medicare and Medicaid to mandate vaccination for all staff, with limited exceptions.

OSHA mandate

OSHA will require all employers with 100 or more employees to “ensure their workforce is fully vaccinated or require any workers who remain unvaccinated to produce a negative test result on at least a weekly basis before coming to work.” The agency will likely issue an Emergency Temporary Standard to implement this requirement.

Read more at U.S. Fire Administration

Previous articleDHS ATD Case Management Pilot Program: National Board Application Extended to October 8
Next articleOnline Dialogue on Advancing Equity for Workers at the U.S. Department of Labor Now Open for Participation
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2021 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.