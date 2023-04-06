86.1 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, April 6, 2023
spot_img
Subject Matter AreasCoronavirusPandemic/Biohazard

COVID XBB.1.16 Strain ‘One to Watch,’ Says WHO

XBB.1.16 has high infectivity and pathogenicity.

By Homeland Security Today
A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) scientist reviews a plate with serological test samples in 2020. Serological testing is used to detect antibodies, which indicate past infection with the virus that causes COVID-19, and is important to the understanding of disease prevalence within a population. (CDC)

The World Health Organization (WHO) is monitoring XBB.1.16, an Omicron subvariant that has been detected in over 20 countries and contributing to a recent surge of COVID cases in India.

Known as “Arcturus,” XBB.1.16 has been listed as a WHO variant under monitoringopens in a new tab or window since March 22, with 800 sequences of the Omicron subvariant currently analyzed across 22 countries.

“Most of the sequences are from India and XBB.1.16 has replaced the other variants that are in circulation, so this is one to watch,” said Maria Van Kerkhove, PhD, technical lead for COVID-19 response at the WHO, during a virtual press briefingopens in a new tab or window last week.

XBB.1.16 has high infectivity and pathogenicity, Van Kerkhove noted.

Read more at MedPage Today

Previous articlePolice Department’s Pit Bull Adoption Proves Beneficial for Community and Officers
Next articleBiden Signs Executive Order on Modernizing Regulatory Review
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals