Defense Secretary Austin Contracts COVID-19, Has ‘Mild Symptoms’

"My fully vaccinated status, including two booster shots, is why my symptoms are less severe than would otherwise be the case," secretary says.

By Homeland Security Today
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III hosts South Korean Minister of National Defense Lee Jong-sup for talks at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., July 29, 2022. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

The following statement was released today by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III:

“This morning, I tested positive for COVID-19. I am experiencing mild symptoms, and will quarantine at home for the next five days in accordance with CDC guidelines. I will retain all authorities and plan to maintain my normal work schedule virtually from home.

My last in-person contact with the President was on July 29.

Now, as in January, my doctor told me that my fully vaccinated status, including two booster shots, is why my symptoms are less severe than would otherwise be the case. I will continue to consult closely with my doctor in the coming days.

Vaccinations continue to both slow the spread of COVID-19 and to make its health effects less severe. Vaccination remains a medical requirement for our workforce, and I continue to encourage everyone to get fully vaccinated and boosted.”

