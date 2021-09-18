DoD Awards $647 Million in Contracts for Over-the-Counter COVID-19 Test Kits

This week, the Department of Defense (DOD), in coordination with the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), awarded four contracts totaling $647 million to purchase over-the-counter COVID-19 test kits.

DOD’s Defense Logistics Agency and Defense Assisted Acquisition Cell led these efforts. The procurements were funded through the American Rescue Plan Act to supply critical medical resources to the nation.

DOD Awards $205.2 Million Contract to OraSure Technologies, Inc. to Purchase Over-the-Counter COVID-19 Test Kits

DOD awarded a $205.2 million contract to OraSure Technologies, Inc., to purchase over-the-counter COVID-19 test kits. Deliveries of the 20.6 million test kits will commence October 2021 and ordering capability will continue until September 2022.

DOD Awards $284.2 Million Contract to Quidel Corp. to Purchase Over-the-Counter COVID-19 Test Kits

DOD awarded a $284.2 million contract to Quidel Corp. to purchase over-the-counter COVID-19 test kits. Deliveries of the 25.6 million test kits will commence October 2021 and ordering capability will continue until September 2022.

DOD Awards $47.8 Million Contract to Abbott Rapid DX North America LLC to Purchase Over-the-Counter COVID-19 Test Kits

DOD awarded a $47.8 million contract to Abbott Rapid DX North America LLC to purchase over-the-counter COVID-19 test kits. Deliveries of the 3.8 million test kits will commence October 2021 and ordering capability will continue until September 2022.

DOD Awards $109.8 Million Contract to Intrivo Holdings Corp. to Purchase Over-the-Counter COVID-19 Test Kits

DOD awarded a $109.8 million contract to Intrivo Holdings Corp. to purchase over-the-counter COVID-19 test kits. Deliveries of the 10 million test kits will commence October 2021 and ordering capability will continue until September 2022.

