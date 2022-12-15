39.4 F
Federal Government Offers More Free COVID-19 Tests

Orders for this round of testing will begin to ship starting the week of December 19 and continue in the weeks ahead.

By Homeland Security Today
COVID-19 test kits and N95 masks seen at Camp Hartell in Windsor Locks, Connecticut, Jan. 8, 2022. Connecticut National Guard Soldiers and Airmen distributed more than 166,000 tests and 168,000 masks from five regional points of distribution to child care workers throughout the state. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Steven Tucker)

The Administration announced today that COVIDTests.gov is open for a limited round of ordering this winter.

Starting today, all U.S. households can order a total of four at-home COVID-19 tests that will be mailed directly to them for free. In the absence of Congress providing additional funding for the nation’s COVID-19 response, the Administration has acted with its limited existing funding to add more at-home COVID-19 tests to the nation’s stockpile and support this round of ordering ahead of continued increases in COVID-19 cases.

Orders for this round of testing will begin to ship starting the week of December 19 and continue in the weeks ahead. The Administration will also make tests available to individuals who are blind or have low-vision through this program.

People who have difficulty accessing the internet or need additional support placing an order can call 1-800-232-0233 (TTY 1-888-720-7489) to get help in English, Spanish, and more than 150 other languages – 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. E.T., Monday to Friday and 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. E.T. on weekends.

For more information, people can visit www.COVIDTests.gov.

