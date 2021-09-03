65.5 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, September 3, 2021
spot_img
HomeSubject Matter AreasAirport & Aviation Security
Subject Matter AreasAirport & Aviation SecurityCoronavirus

Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport Earns Health Accreditation

Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport has become accredited in the Airports Council International (ACI) Airport Health Accreditation program. GSP is the first airport in South Carolina to receive accreditation.

By Homeland Security Today
(Airports Council International)

Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport has become accredited in the Airports Council International (ACI) Airport Health Accreditation program. GSP is the first airport in South Carolina to receive accreditation.

The Airport Health Accreditation recognizes the airport’s commitment to prioritizing health and safety measures in line with the aviation industry’s best practices. The accreditation program enables airports to demonstrate to passengers, staff, regulators, and governments that they are prioritizing health and safety in a measurable, established manner.

“This program is designed to help reassure the travelling public that airport facilities remain safe and that precautions are being taken to reduce any risk to their health,” said ACI North America President and CEO Kevin Burke.

The Airport Health Accreditation measures cleaning and disinfection, physical distancing, staff protection, physical layout, passenger communications and passenger facilities. Accreditation is voluntary, with the request to join the program initiated by GSP.

“The health and safety of all who pass through the airport is always our top priority” said Dave Edwards, president and CEO of GSP. “While no one could have anticipated the impacts from the coronavirus pandemic, GSP responded quickly with our Prepare for Takeoff COVID-19 response initiative. We are pleased ACI has recognized our ongoing efforts with the Airport Health Accreditation.”

As part of the accreditation, GSP will complete ongoing self-assessments and quality assurance, leading to a cycle of continuous improvement.

Read the announcement at Greenville-Spartanburg

(Visited 10 times, 10 visits today)
Previous articleFAA Sees Increase in Laser Incidents That Put Pilots and Whole Communities at Risk
Next articleMTA Works to Restore Services Following Hurricane Ida
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)
All content copyright ©2021 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.