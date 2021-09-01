75.4 F
Moderna Announces Submission of Initial Data to FDA for Its COVID-19 Vaccine Booster

The Company expects to submit data to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and other regulatory authorities around the world in the coming days.

By Homeland Security Today
(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brian Stippey)

Moderna, Inc., today announced it has initiated its submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the evaluation of a booster dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine (mRNA-1273) at the 50 µg dose level. The Company expects to submit data to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and other regulatory authorities around the world in the coming days.

“We are pleased to initiate the submission process for our booster candidate at the 50 µg dose with the FDA. Our submission is supported by data generated with the 50 µg dose of our COVID-19 vaccine, which shows robust antibody responses against the Delta variant,” said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna. “We remain committed to staying ahead of the virus and following the evolving epidemiology of SARS-CoV-2. We will continue to generate data and transparently share to support governments and regulators as they make evidence-based decisions regarding future vaccination strategies.”

The Phase 2 study of mRNA-1273 was amended to offer a booster dose of mRNA-1273 at the 50 µg dose level to interested participants 6 months following their second dose (n=344). Neutralizing antibody titers had waned significantly prior to boosting at approximately 6 months. A booster dose of mRNA-1273 at the 50 µg dose level boosted neutralizing titers significantly above the Phase 3 benchmark. After a third dose, a similar level of neutralizing titers was achieved across age groups, notably in older adults (ages 65 and above). The safety profile following dose 3 was similar to that observed previously for dose 2 of mRNA-1273. These data will be submitted to a peer-reviewed publication.

An additional analysis showed that a booster dose of mRNA-1273 at the 50 µg dose level induced robust antibody responses and significantly increased geometric mean titers (GMT) for all variants of concern including Beta (B.1.351) by 32- fold, Gamma (P.1) by 43.6-fold and Delta (B.1.617.2) by 42.3-fold.

Read more at Moderna

By Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

