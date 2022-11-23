56.4 F
Washington D.C.
Wednesday, November 23, 2022
spot_img
Subject Matter AreasCoronavirusPandemic/Biohazard

NIH Establishes Website for Self-Reporting COVID-19 Test Results

NIBIB supported development of MakeMyTestCount.org through the RADx Tech program.

By Homeland Security Today
COVID-19 test kits and N95 masks seen at Camp Hartell in Windsor Locks, Connecticut, Jan. 8, 2022. Connecticut National Guard Soldiers and Airmen distributed more than 166,000 tests and 168,000 masks from five regional points of distribution to child care workers throughout the state. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Steven Tucker)

Reporting a positive or negative test result just became easier through a new website from the National Institutes of Health. MakeMyTestCount.org, developed through NIH’s Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics (RADx®) Tech program, allows users to anonymously report the results of any brand of at-home COVID-19 test.

COVID-19 testing remains an essential tool as the United States heads into the holiday season and people navigate respiratory viruses. While taking a rapid COVID-19 test has become commonplace, test results are not often reported. COVID-19 test results provide valuable data that public health departments can use to assess the needs and modify the responses in the local community, the state or the nation.

Lab tests have a well-established technology system for sharing test results. RADx Tech has been working on a system to standardize test reporting for at-home tests in a secure manner. The MakeMyTestCount.org website is built on this system for logging test results.

The National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering (NIBIB) supported development of MakeMyTestCount.org through the RADx Tech program.

The RADx initiative was launched on April 29, 2020, to speed innovation in the development, commercialization, and implementation of technologies for COVID-19 testing. The initiative has four programs: RADx Tech, RADx Advanced Technology Platforms, RADx Underserved Populations and RADx Radical. It leverages the existing NIH Point-of-Care Technology Research Network. The RADx initiative partners with federal agencies, including the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Health, Department of Defense, the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, and U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Read more at NIH

Previous articleOver $1 Billion in FEMA Funds to Mitigate Future Disaster Hazards in Puerto Rico
Next articleCISA Reminds Online Shoppers to Stay Vigilant to Cyber Threats This Holiday Season
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals