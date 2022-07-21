90.1 F
President Biden Tests Positive for COVID-19, Begins Paxlovid Treatment

The White House promised a daily update on the president’s status "out of an abundance of transparency" while Biden is in isolation.

By Homeland Security Today
President Biden gave remarks at Brayton Point in Massachusetts, a former coal-fired power plant site that will soon manufacture offshore wind cables, on July 20, 2022. (White House photo)

President Biden tested positive for COVID-19 this morning, according to a statement released today by White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

“He is fully vaccinated and twice boosted and experiencing very mild symptoms. He has begun taking Paxlovid,” Jean-Pierre said. “Consistent with CDC guidelines, he will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time. He has been in contact with members of the White House staff by phone this morning, and will participate in his planned meetings at the White House this morning via phone and Zoom from the residence.”

“Consistent with White House protocol for positive COVID cases, which goes above and beyond CDC guidance, he will continue to work in isolation until he tests negative,” she added. “Once he tests negative, he will return to in-person work.”

The White House promised a daily update on the president’s status “out of an abundance of transparency” while Biden is in isolation.

“Per standard protocol for any positive case at the White House, the White House Medical Unit will inform all close contacts of the President during the day today, including any Members of Congress and any members of the press who interacted with the President during yesterday’s travel,” Jean-Pierre said. “The President’s last previous test for COVID was Tuesday, when he had a negative test result.”

