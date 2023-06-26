UK to Launch ‘Biothreats Radar’ While Addressing the Risks of Biotechnology to Biological Security

The United Kingdom unveiled a new Biological Security Strategy that emphasizes real-time threat monitoring and data sharing and establishes a dedicated minister to oversee and implement the strategy’s tenets.

The UK’s first Biological Security Strategy was released in 2018, and covered the risks posed by public health crises such as a pandemic, antimicrobial resistance, biological attacks by terrorists or state actors, zoonotic diseases, and the accidental release of pathogens including through dual-use research.

“The UK has faced a number of significant biological outbreaks since the 2018 Strategy was published, including three public health emergencies of international concern (COVID-19, Ebola and Mpox), as well as the ongoing avian influenza outbreak,” the document notes. “The continued increase in AMR is creating a new generation of ‘superbugs’ that cannot be treated with existing medicines, killing thousands of people every year across the UK and millions globally, as well as having a significant economic impact.”

The “renewed vision” laid out in the strategy, presented to Parliament last week by Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden, aims to make the UK resilient by 2030 “to a spectrum of biological threats, and a world leader in responsible innovation, making a positive impact on global health, economic and security outcomes.”

Response to biological threats is built on four pillars, according to the strategy: Understanding current and future biological risks, preventing biological risks from emerging if possible or keeping them from becoming a threat, identifying and reporting biological risks when they do emerge “as early and reliably as possible,” and responding to biological risks that have affect UK interests “to lessen their impact and to enable a rapid return to business as usual.”

The urgency of the strategy is fueled by having entered the “Age of Biology,” the document says, in which life sciences and artificial intelligence sectors develop biosecurity innovation and solutions.

“Advances in life sciences and biotechnology promise better and faster cures, more sustainable energy sources, and improved quality of life, but they also bring new risks that must be managed,” the strategy added. “The proliferation of information online, and the growing numbers of skilled researchers able to perform high risk experiments, has blurred the boundaries between research for good and research that could be used to cause harm.”

The strategic framework laid out in the plan includes developing a centralized “pan biothreats decision support package, or Biothreats Radar” to improve information sharing and crisis response, with a redacted version of the threat forecast made publicly available “where possible, to raise awareness and support readiness and contingency planning across the UK.” The strategy builds on the data sharing that became even more critical at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and also supports a global pest alert system. A coordinated communications campaign will be developed “to improve public understanding and awareness of natural, deliberate and accidental biological risks” — using the National Cyber Security Centre’s “cyber aware” campaign as a model.