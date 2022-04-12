68.3 F
10 Shot in Brooklyn Subway Rush-Hour Attack; Manhunt Ongoing for Gunman in Gas Mask

NYPD said there are no known explosive devices on any subway trains in the city at this time.

By Homeland Security Today
NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence and Counterterrorism John Miller speaks after a mass shooting at a subway station on April 12, 2022. (NYPD video)

At least 10 Brooklyn subway riders were shot Tuesday by a man wearing a gas mask and a green construction vest who tossed a smoke canister in the train car to distract the rush hour crowd before opening fire, officials and law enforcement sources said.

Five of the gunshot victims were said to be critically injured. Details on the nature of their wounds weren’t immediately clear. No fatalities have been reported. It’s not clear what kind of gun was used, nor was it immediately known how many shots were fired.

The smoke canister, and harrowing video from the train, prompted early concerns about possible explosive devices connected to the case, but NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell assured New Yorkers in an early afternoon news conference that there are no known explosive devices on any subway trains in the city at this time.

Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

