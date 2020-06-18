14-Year-Old Charged with Terrorism Offenses in the U.K.

A teenager from Eastleigh in Hampshire, southern England, has been charged with terrorism offenses.

The 14-year-old boy who cannot be named because of his age, was charged on June 17 with one count of preparation of terrorist acts connected to Islamist terrorism.

The boy was initially arrested by officers from Hampshire Constabulary on June 12 and subsequently further arrested under section 41 of the Terrorism Act, by detectives from Counter Terrorism Policing Souht East.

He is due to appear before Westminster Magistrates Court in London on June 18.

Hampshire Constabulary has been working closely with colleagues in Counter Terrorism Policing South East on this investigation and has reassured local residents that they believe the investigation is isolated, and with no known wider risk to the community.

