15 Year Old Boy Charged With Terrorism Offenses

On December 11, a 15 year old boy from South Derbyshire, U.K. appeared, via video link, at Westminster Magistrates court charged with two offenses under the Terrorism Act.

He is charged with one offense of dissemination of a terrorist publication and one offense of collecting information of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism.

He was arrested on December 10 and charged early on December 11 following an intelligence led investigation led by Counter Terrorism Policing (CTP) North East and assisted by CTP East Midlands and Derbyshire Police.

He had previously been arrested, under the Terrorism Act, in September. He has been bailed to next appear at Westminster Magistrates Court on January 22, 2021.

A 16 year old boy from South East London was also arrested on December 10 as part of the same investigation. He has been bailed pending further enquiries.

