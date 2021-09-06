69.2 F
Washington D.C.
Monday, September 6, 2021
spot_img
HomeSubject Matter AreasCounterterrorism
Subject Matter AreasCounterterrorismLaw Enforcement and Public Safety

18-Year-Old Convicted for Leading Far Right Terror Group

An 18-year-old man from Essex, U.K. has been found guilty of two terror offenses, after heading up the British sect of an online far-right group.

By Homeland Security Today
Counter Terrorism Policing photo of Cronjager

An 18-year-old man from Essex, U.K. has been found guilty of two terror offenses, after heading up the British sect of an online far-right group.

Matthew Cronjager (11/04/2003) was found guilty at the Central Criminal Court on September 3 of one count of engaging in the preparation of an act of terrorism and one count of disseminating a terrorist publication.

Before the trial began, the 18-year-old pleaded guilty to four other counts of possession of material likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism.

Cronjager was an active user of online platforms promoting right wing ideology and had developed an obsession with building or acquiring firearms.

In an investigation led by Counter Terrorism Policing North East, the teenager was brought to the attention of police after unknowingly engaging in online conversations with an undercover officer.

Forensic specialists discovered messages on devices in which Cronjager stated he wanted to source or create weapons for an attack, going as far as identifying a ‘target’ for his plans.

Cronjager will be sentenced at the Central Criminal Court on October 18.

Detective Chief Superintendent Martin Snowden is Head of CTP North East. DCS Snowden said: “Online extremism continues to be a real threat to our communities, as young people can potentially gain access to harmful and toxic material designed to stoke hatred. Thanks to the work of specialist officers and staff, Cronjager did not get the opportunity to put his plans into action. 

“The earlier we know about dangerous and radical behavior like his, the earlier we can act to disrupt and intervene. We know family and friends are best placed to spot if a loved one is becoming radicalized. If you have any concerns, please call the national Police Prevent Advice Line on 0800 011 3764 in confidence or report online at gov.uk/ACT.”

Read the announcement at Counter Terrorism Policing

(Visited 11 times, 11 visits today)
Previous articleElizabeth Neumann, Former Assistant Secretary for Counterterrorism, U.S. Department of Homeland Security
Next articleTwelve Years Imprisonment for Active IS Group Member
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)
All content copyright ©2021 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.