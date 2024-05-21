Two men accused of plotting to gun down Jews in an Islamic State-inspired attack in northwest England were held without bail Tuesday after appearing in a London court.
Walid Saadaoui, 36, and Amar Hussein, 50, were accused of planning to use automatic weapons to kill Jews, police and military personnel, prosecutors said in Westminster Magistrates’ Court.
The duo face charges of preparing terrorist acts between Dec. 13 and last Thursday.
Read the rest of the story at FOX News.
