The Pentagon identified two U.S. soldiers who were killed in a firefight in eastern Afghanistan on Saturday, along with one Afghan National Army member.

The incident is being investigated as a possible insider attack, though no motive has been determined.

Six others were wounded in the fight, which took place on Feb. 8 in Sherzad district, Nangarhar province, according to U.S. Forces- Afghanistan. The wounded service members are being treated at a U.S. facility, according to a statement.

